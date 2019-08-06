RX 100 Remake: Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film with Tara Sutaria to go on floor today

It is known that the next generation of Shettys are making their way into Bollywood. While Athiya Shetty is already two films old in the industry, we are talking about Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, who will debut with the Hindi remake of a South film, RX 100, tentatively titled Tadap. The leading lady opposite him will be Student Of The Year 2 debutante, Tara Sutaria.

The film goes on floor today at a theatre in South Mumbai. As the majority of the film will be shot in Mussorie since Ahan Shetty’s character runs a movie theatre there, the shoot will begin from that scene which involves a lot of drama. Director Milan Luthria had done a lot of recee before they locked in Central Plaza theatre since it isn’t too vintage or swanky. While Tara Sutaria will join the cast on the later date, she will be present for the lunch with the team on August 6.

As this is an adaptation of the South film, the director has adapted it to suit the sensibilities of Hindi audience. Since Sajid Nadiadwala and him, both come from commercial space, they did not feel like going the candy floss way as it did not suit Ahan Shetty. It is a dramatic and unexpected love story.

When asked whether he is under pressure since he is launching Suniel Shetty’s son, Milan Luthria said that Suniel has been a popular actor and has been around for a while now. It is like a bonus for them. He said that his job is to make Ahan do well.

Sajid Nadiadwala added that Ahan Shetty has prepped well and done his work. RX 100 is completely different from what they have made in recent times.

Coming to the original, the film starred Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The film is an action romantic drama with a bold storyline. As romance starts brewing between the couple, they get separated due to a twist resulting in Payal aka Indu getting married to someone else. In his wait for the return of the ladylove, Karthikeya aka Shiva continues to be a gunda leading a life in his aggressive ways. But when she returns, he is in to face a shocking truth!

More Pages: RX 100 Remake Box Office Collection