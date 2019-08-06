Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.08.2019 | 1:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha issues an apology for her derogatory statement, says she has immense respect for the Valmiki Samaj

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha was recently accused of using derogatory terms against the Valmiki Samaj in one of her interviews and it did not go well with them. So much so, that a group of protestors went ahead to burn an effigy of Sonakshi Sinha in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The protestors went ahead to request the officials to file a case against Sonakshi Sinha for her comments.

Sonakshi Sinha issues an apology for her derogatory statement, says she has immense respect for the Valmiki Samaj

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter last night to issue an apology for the same and said, “With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on 23rd july, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country. If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same.”

Take a look at her tweet.

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Mission Mangal and has started promotions for the same. She will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha looks like a vision in white in a pantsuit by Ayamuse!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Last week's Mumbai’s heavy rains…

Nitesh Tiwari says it's unfortunate that…

Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi - Inshallah…

Varun Dhawan blasts a troll who criticized…

Watch: Here’s what Akshay Kumar wants…

Akshay Kumar isn’t sure why they don’t make…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification