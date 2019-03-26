CONFIRMED! Tara Sutaria roped in opposite Ahan Shetty for his debut – RX 100 remake

It is HAPPENING finally! Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut and the makers have finally signed his leading lady. Ahan who will debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s RX 100 remake will romance none other than the Student of the Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria. The makers confirmed this in an official statement. The film will be directed by Milan Luthria and is currently in the pre-production stage. The movie will go on floors in June.

Luthria said in an official statement, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It’s a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We’re set to go now.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “We have found our leading lady and I must say that Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they (Tara and Ahan) will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June.”

The yet untitled film is being produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is presented by Fox Star Studios. It will go on the floors by June this year. RX 100 is a blockbuster Telugu film which released in 2018. The film is replete with a lot of action, oodles of drama and romance.

