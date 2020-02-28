Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.02.2020 | 11:23 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

RRR Rajamouli’s never ending saga, actors take a pay cut

BySubhash K. Jha

Secretly, sections of the Telugu film industry call it the new-age Mughal-e-Azam. The never-ending shooting of Rajamouli’s latest RRR is turning the film into an impossibly expensive project.

RRR Rajamouli's never ending saga, actors take a pay cut

Sources say the producers are at their wit’s end as to how to control the spiraling budget. Sources say both the leading men Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have offered to waive a part of their fee to economize the film’s out-of-control budget.

Says a source, “The two leading men are willing to take a cut. Ajay Devgn is not charging any money. And Alia Bhatt may also do her work for a token fee. Everybody is co-operating."

Now if only RRR makes it finally on Sankranti 2020.

Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli’s next starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR gets a release date

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika…

Ajay Devgn to star in Hindi remake of Tamil…

Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed…

After Sooryavanshi, the next instalment in…

Alia Bhatt opens up about reports of her…

The real reason why Ranbir Kapoor avoids…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification