Secretly, sections of the Telugu film industry call it the new-age Mughal-e-Azam. The never-ending shooting of Rajamouli’s latest RRR is turning the film into an impossibly expensive project.

Sources say the producers are at their wit’s end as to how to control the spiraling budget. Sources say both the leading men Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have offered to waive a part of their fee to economize the film’s out-of-control budget.

Says a source, “The two leading men are willing to take a cut. Ajay Devgn is not charging any money. And Alia Bhatt may also do her work for a token fee. Everybody is co-operating."

Now if only RRR makes it finally on Sankranti 2020.

