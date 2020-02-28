Bollywood Hungama

No body double for Parineeti Chopra

BySubhash K. Jha

Parineeti Chopra recently injured her shoulder while training to play badminton champ Saina Nehwal. She is now recuperating, but will soon get back to the game. I connected with Parineeti and she said, “I’ve injured myself training for badminton. I am resting and recuperating.” In the coming weeks, the practice and rehearsals to play Nehwal are going to be rigorous.

No body double for Parineeti Chopra

According to sources, there will be no body double to play the game for Parineeti. “Parineeti will do all the badminton scenes herself. No duplicates. Director Amole Gupte wants the game to look authentic. Parineeti must look convincing on the badminton court or the film will fall flat.”

One of the main reasons why Shraddha Kapoor had to bow out was her inability to look authentic like a seasoned badminton player. A source says Parineeti will also observe Saina Nehwal playing in the badminton court, “To get a hang of the game…the whole problem with Shraddha’s presence in the bio-pic was, she didn’t want to devote enough time to prepare to play Saina Nehwal.”

Also Read: As Parineeti Chopra shoots for Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the badminton star starts political career by joining BJP

More Pages: Saina Nehwal's Biopic Box Office Collection

