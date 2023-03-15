After RRR, The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win, Jaya Bachchan speaks on South Vs North debate: “Market for cinema is here, it is not in America”

On March 12, India created history at the 95th Academy Awards as RRR’s track ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short film category. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the internet was flooded with wishes for the makers of both the Indian productions projects. After congratulating RRR and The Elephant Whisperers, actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has now addressed the South vs North debate at Rajya Sabha.

It all happened when MDMK leader Vaiko said, “I want to remind all of you what AR Rahman (Music composer, director) who is from Tamil Nadu, did for India,’ and AIADMK’s M Thambidurai added, “The documentary The Elephant Whisperers was shot in Ooty and I am proud of it,” during the recent session at Rajya Sabha. In response, Jaya asserted, “I am so happy and I am so glad that we are discussing the most important ambassadors of this country. And they are the film folks. It doesn’t matter where they are from – north, east, south or west – they are Indians… I stand here with pride and with dignity for our film fraternity, who have represented this country a number of times, and have won a number of awards starting from Satyajit Ray onwards.”

Explaining her take further, the MP said, “I also want to contribute and say I know Mr SS Rajamouli very well… The writer (KV Vijayendra Prasad), he is not just the scriptwriter, he is also the story writer as well, and he is a member of this House (Rajya Sabha). And it is a great honour. There have been many, many such people from the creative world, who have been nominated here in this House earlier and today as well.”

She concluded by saying, “This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, because of whom people in the West are recognising great work by Indian filmmakers. The market for cinema is here, it is not in America.”

