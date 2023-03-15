Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have all the reasons to celebrate as Pathaan has completed 50 days on the big screen and is playing in 20 countries worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have all the reasons to celebrate as Pathaan has completed 50 days on the big screen and is playing in 20 countries worldwide. Pathaan will also run in 19 other countries like - U.S.A., Canada, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, U.K., Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives, South Africa, Kenya & Tanzania. It will run across 135 cinemas in these countries. As the film has become unstoppable at the box office, it’s time for its digital premiere. The movie will arrive on Prime Video on March 22.

As per a report on Peeping Moon, the film will arrive on the streaming giant after it completes 56 days in the theatres. The announcement will be made by the platform in a day or two.

Recently, director Siddharth Anand has said that the OTT version may have deleted scenes. During a recent conversation, the director was asked about Pathaan and whether the titular character played by SRK has a religion. This was in context to Deepika Padukone's character Rubai asking Pathaan if he is Muslim and him telling his backstory. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Siddharth said that country is the only thing matters for Pathaan. He said, “The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we’ve grown up on, and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version… None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy.”

Meanwhile, the movie also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25, 2023.

SRK will be next seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The project also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled for June 2 release. He also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, set for December 2023 release.

