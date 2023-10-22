S S Rajamouli is now a household name not just in India but also across the world, thanks to the super-success of RRR (2022). The period action entertainer, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, made waves even in the non-traditional overseas markets and then emerged victorious at the Oscars. As S S Rajamouli gears up for his next flick, he’s also simultaneously striding into different territories.

It has come to light that he is one of the 50 angel investors that has backed Muse Wearables. Its product, a smart ring named Ring One, is all set to be launched in India on October 25, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The smart ring is the next big thing after smart watches in the smart devices market. Ring One is expected to be a game changer as it provides information about calories burnt by the consumer, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level etc. It can also analyse sleep patterns and will also help make payments in less than 5 seconds. It even promises 7 days of battery life. The price of the smart ring is expected to be around $298 (approx. Rs. 25,000).

S S Rajamouli has had a long association with Bengaluru-based Muse Wearables. Way back in 2017, it was reported that the filmmaker and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda had invested in the tech start-up. At that time, Rajamouli had said in a statement, “I am happy to start as a technology investor through Muse Wearables. Being a startup, what impressed me is their approach and creating impact in the wearable segment in the existing market. Hence I and Mr Shobu invested as we could visualise their global success.”

Then in September 2020, S S Rajamouli shared a video of a product launch by Muse Wearables. The RRR director congratulated them for coming up with devices that can track oxygen levels, which was crucial in the COVID-19 period.

Talking about his upcoming film, S S Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu in a jungle action adventure. Rajamouli’s father, K V Vijayendra Prasad, has also confirmed that the RRR sequel is in the works.

