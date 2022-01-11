comscore

Last Updated 11.01.2022 | 10:32 AM IST

RRR: Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt paid full amounts of Rs. 35 cr and Rs. 9 cr for cameos

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Although Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are featured in brief roles in S R Rajamouli’s RRR, they have been paid their market price. “At least Alia Bhatt has been paid what she normally charges other producers in Mumbai. Although she has less than twenty minutes of playing-time she is the official leading lady of RRR and has been paid close to Rs. 9 crores for her brief role,” a source in the know reveals.

Devgn’s presence in RRR is a trickier situation. Although he features in a guest appearance he is almost a leading man in terms of the character’s development and impact. For 7 days’ work Devgn has been paid a whopping Rs 35 crores.

A source close to the project explains, “Devgn and Alia are the audience-baiters in North India. Over there only Rajamouli sells as the director of Baahubali. But is that enough?”

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Jr. NTR teases Alia Bhatt about her ‘size zero’

Downloads Photos
