Authorities are releasing more information surrounding American standup comedian and actor Bob Saget's unexpected death on Sunday. The beloved Full House star, 65, died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance outside of Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the office wrote on Twitter.

Police released the 911 call on Monday, detailing the moment a hotel staffer found Saget's body and called to report an "unresponsive guest in a room" who had "no pulse" and was "not breathing." In People tabloid’s report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez stated that Jody Lee Harrison, a member of the hotel security team, entered Saget's room to check on him after he was due to check out from his ninth-floor room and his family had been unable to get a hold of him. Harrison received no response after knocking several times and attempted to gain entry.

All the lights were off when he entered the room. Harrison found Saget's body in bed "in a supine position" with his left arm "across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed." Saget’s body was cold to touch, yellow and clammy. He checked for breathing and a pulse but none were detected.

Gonzalez noted in the report that "no signs of trauma were seen" nor were any signs of foul play. The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," he wrote, adding that hotel officials determined that Saget last used his room key to enter his room at 2:17 a.m.

While medication was found in Bob Saget's room, but it was "all very basic: ibuprofen, antacid, an antihistamine." Footage shows Bob Saget coming back to the hotel and immediately going to his room, alone. The hotel management later spoke with Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to inform her of his passing before turning the scene over to the police's homicide detectives.

As per reports, Saget kept a low profile at the hotel in his final days. He checked in on Friday morning with his real name. He carried his own bags, seemed really energetic and honestly seemed really healthy and happy.

Bob Saget's family released a statement on Sunday, saying they are "devastated" by his sudden death. He is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and his three adult daughters he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

Also Read: Bob Saget passes away at 65; John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure & Full House cast absolutely gutted

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.