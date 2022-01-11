Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das informed his followers on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He made the announcement on social media. He shared a lengthy post as he spoke about “seriously considering embroidery" during his recovery period.

He wrote, “Right. I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative."

He continued, “Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I’m seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I’d choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

He added, “Also…new pillows are overrated. Old pillows, they know you and your whole body. You ever shoved a memory pillow between your knees? It’s a core workout. You want abs or a nap? You ever shoved an old pillow between your knees? All the best parts of you are reunited and comfy. The point of all this is to wear a mask and get boosted. Hope you and your family are safe,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vir Das was recently nominated for his comedy special at the International Emmy Awards 2021. He was recently bogged down in a controversy after he posted a video on his YouTube channel from his performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In the six-minute video, Das talked about the duality of the country and mentioned some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests.

Also Read: Vir Das to develop and star in his next international project, a unique American country music comedy series, Country Eastern for FOX

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.