Ronnie Screwvala joins Shark Tank India 3; shares his "Eight failures, two successes" mantra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ronnie Screwvala joins Shark Tank India 3; shares his “Eight failures, two successes” mantra

In the latest promo of Shark Tank India 3, the show introduced the news “shark” film producer Ronnie Screwvala.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shark Tank India Season 3 has been stirring the entrepreneurial waters with its captivating pitches and diverse panel of investors, known as "sharks." The show just got even more exciting with the addition of seasoned businessman and film producer Ronnie Screwvala as the latest "shark."

Screwvala, co-founder of UpGrad and the Swades Foundation, brings a wealth of experience to the table. In a recent promo, he candidly shared his journey of three decades, highlighting both his eight "failures" and two "successes." His powerful quote, "If I hadn't had the eight failures, my two successes may not have been as big as I wanted them to be," speaks volumes about his resilience and belief in learning from setbacks.

The promo delves deeper into Screwvala's background, showcasing his humble beginnings and how the lack of self-entitlement fueled his professional drive. He also emphasizes the collaborative spirit fostered by his upbringing in a joint family, a quality he believes will be invaluable in his interactions with aspiring entrepreneurs on the show.

Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Screwvala's passion for education shines through. He discusses his involvement with UpGrad, an online learning platform he co-founded in 2015, and his dedication to uplifting rural India through the Swades Foundation, established in 2013.

Screwvala joins an impressive lineup of "sharks" this season, including Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo), Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts), Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss Mutual Fund), Varun Dua (Acko), and the returning veterans Peyush Bansal, Amita Jain, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar.

Also Read: Ronnie Screwvala suffers Rs. 30 crore loss as Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan’s Ashwathama gets shelved

