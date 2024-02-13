Urbn, the leading homegrown D2C charging solution brand has announced signing Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. This move marks the next step in Urbn’s proposition of delivering the best charging solutions while remaining accessible and stylish to build a connection with users across all key markets. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a commitment from Urbn to push boundaries and ride the wave of innovation that aligns perfectly with the younger generation.

Urbn, today is known for its advanced technology and creative approach to seamlessly merging power solutions with our daily lives. Catering to the preferences of today's youth, Urbn emphasises the need for on-the-go charging while staying in style. As the brand ambassador, Kartik is a true blend of creativity, perpetual energy, and spontaneous creation. With his unique and relatable personality, Kartik is the ideal representative for Urbn, amplifying the brand's vision of making innovative and convenient products accessible to everyone. His vibrant and versatile persona will add charm to Urbn’s portfolio, extending across new product launches and campaigns. Additionally, Kartik will also be featured in a slew of commercials spread across Urbn’s social and digital media channels in coming months.

Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood Actor & Brand Ambassador, Urbn said, “As someone who is living out of a suitcase, hopping from one set to another, the struggle for an on-the-go charging buddy is real. While I strive for excellence in films, Urbn is leading the way in India’s charging needs that ensures people like me do not get stuck with a dead phone and stay juiced up. I am all powered-up to join Urbn and look forward to being a part of their growth journey.”

Sagar Gwallani, Founder & CEO, Urbn said, “Urbn and Kartik Aaryan together forge a power-packed combination for our brand. His unique personality, coupled with Urbn’s dynamic approach, creates a synergy that will not only strengthen the brand perception but also connect authentically with our tech-savvy Gen-Z audience. We look forward to powering up the future together and making Urbn the number one charging solutions brand in India.”

Recently, Urbn also launched Ultra compact wireless Power Bank, MagTag and World’s smallest Power Bank, Urbn Nano, marking a new milestone in the charging accessory industry. The brand's reliable charging solutions are widely available both online and offline, including at more than 200 Croma stores nationwide.

