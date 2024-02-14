Recently, a video of Aditya Narayan hitting and throwing a fan’s phone in the middle of a concert went viral on the internet.

Singer Aditya Narayan's recent concert at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, sparked online outrage after a video showed him snatching and throwing away a fan's phone. Now, the event manager clarified the incident, claiming the fan's behaviour provoked Aditya's reaction.

Aditya Narayan phone-throwing incident: Event manager sheds light on “truth”; says, “He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya”

In an interview with Zoom, the event manager stated that the involved individual wasn't a student but was "constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop." He added, "He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool."

The manager further disclosed that the fan took "almost 200 selfies" with Aditya before the incident. He added “Even Darshan Rawal stopped doing such college events because these kinds of activities keep happening in every city. People don't know the truth behind everything.” The manager continued, “If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him.”

The manager spoke about the one-sided perspective of the circulating video, stating, "People don't know the truth behind everything." He defended Aditya, saying, "He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down?" He also claimed the college had never experienced such a successful concert and praised Aditya's performance.

The viral video showed Aditya singing when he stopped, interacted with a fan, and seemingly attempted to take their phone. After a brief struggle, he snatched it and threw it into the crowd.

The incident garnered negative reactions online, with many criticizing Aditya's behavior. However, the event manager's explanation offers a different perspective, prompting further discussion and raising questions about fan-artist interaction at concerts.

