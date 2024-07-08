The integrated launch of the campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including digital and social media platforms.

Fibe, India’s leading Fintech, has roped in Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey as its brand ambassador. Massey, acclaimed for his blockbuster movie ‘12th Fail’, will be a part of Fibe’s marketing campaigns to highlight the company’s quick and hassle-free application process as well as the ease at which its customers can avail of its services. The strong customer connect of Massey will reinforce Fibe’s familiarity among Gen Z and millennials as a solution which addresses every individual’s needs without any lengthy process or questions regarding usage of the loan.

Vikrant Massey announced as new brand ambassador for Fintech brand Fibe

The association has commenced with a campaign that wants customers to dismiss the age-old tradition of saying ‘Agli Baar’, addressing the common tendency among middle-class individuals to postpone their aspirations or purchase decisions.

Conceptualised by VeryBusyPeople Film Production House, the campaign demonstrates Massey as a protagonist and narrator (Sutradhar) to guide the customers through the journey of fulfilling their aspirations through the Fibe app, be it purchasing a dream bike or an online course. Massey further goes on to highlight the benefits of using the Fibe app thereby empowering individuals to make decisions that positively impact their lives.

Sudesh Shetty, Founding Member and EVP – Marketing, Fibe said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vikrant Massey to the Fibe family. Vikrant's relatable and authentic persona makes him the perfect fit to represent the brand Fibe. Fibe has remained committed to upgrading the lifestyle of the salaried class while ensuring to encourage responsible buying behaviour. Vikrant’s connect with the younger generation will significantly boost our efforts in engaging with the audiences and empower them with the Fibe app through which they can avail our offerings in an easy manner.”

Vikrant Massey further expressed his enthusiasm stating, “I am delighted to collaborate with Fibe in its mission of helping people fulfil their dreams with confidence and ease. The brand not only helps underserved individuals avail financial services but also empowers them with financial independence.”

“The inspiration for this campaign came from the stories of everyday life of the youth who have many dreams and aspirations but avoid making smallest of purchases and push it to ‘Agli Baar’ because of financial constraints. Through ‘NoMoreAgliBaar’ campaign, we want to inspire them to seize the opportunities with the support of Fibe’s financial solutions. Leveraging Massey’s relatable appeal with the youth, we aim to create a powerful connection with Gen Z and millennials while enabling them with easily accessible financial solutions,” added Sudhir Shetty, Founder & Director at VeryBusyPeople Film Production House.

The integrated launch of the campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including digital and social media platforms.

