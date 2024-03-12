Rohit Shetty - the master of blockbuster entertainment - launched the much-awaited teaser for Ruslaan. One of Hindi cinema’s most loved and celebrated filmmakers, who has redefined action films, endorsing Ruslaan has made the film one of the most anticipated action movies in recent times.

Rohit Shetty unveils Ruslaan teaser; Aayush Sharma says it “feels like a validation”, watch

The teaser seamlessly blends heart-stopping action with moments of raw emotion. With breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences, it left no doubt in anyone's mind that Ruslaan is one of the most awaited films this year.

Talking about it, Aayush Sharma says, "Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience's pulse. It tells me we're doing something right with Ruslaan. His support means the world to us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead with Sushrii Mishraa making her big debut. South star Jagapathi Babu and Chak De India fame Vidya Malavade will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film. It is all set to release on April 26, 2024.

Also Read: Salman Khan and family receive heightened security with extra protection being given to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

More Pages: Ruslaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.