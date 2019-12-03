Bollywood Hungama

Rohit Shetty directed Golmaal Five to release around Diwali 2021

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just last week we had reported that Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn were all set to reunite for Golmaal Five. While the film is expected to go on floors next year, we hear that the makers of the film are planning to release the venture around Diwali 2021.

Commenting on the same a source close to the venture says, “Reliance and Rohit Shetty are pretty keen on capitalizing on the Diwali festivities. Given that Golmaal Five, like the previous ones in the franchise, will be a rib tickling family entertainer what better date to release the film than on a festive occasion that brings the entire family together.” Ask the source whether the makers of Golmaal Five have locked any particular date and he adds, “Right now no particular date has been locked, but suffice to say that Diwali 2021 will be when the film releases. A final date will be locked once filming is almost done.”

As for the film, Golmaal Five will commence once Rohit Shetty wraps up work on the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi

