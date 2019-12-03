Bollywood Hungama

Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday finds it difficult to shoot at night and Tiger Shroff is the reason behind it!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ananya Panday is all set to get her Bambaiya lingo on for her upcoming film with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. Both Ishaan and Ananya are working to get the lingo right for the film, Ananya is even looking up to Alia Bhatt’s role in Gully Boy. The shooting for the film has already started and it looks like Ananya is finding it difficult to shoot at night!

Khaali Peeli Ananya Panday finds it difficult to shoot at night and Tiger Shroff is the reason behind it!

During the shoot of Student Of The Year 2, The team never really shot at night since Tiger Shroff used to sleep early. This may have spoilt Ananya a little as she finds night shoots particularly challenging since the entire film is set at night! She also spoke about how she’s learning to change the way she speaks to get into the skin of her character.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and has been balancing her promotions with shoot.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan seeks out help from his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday for THIS!

More Pages: Khaali Peeli Box Office Collection

