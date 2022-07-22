HEADLINE TITLE: Directed by Matt Reeves, Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz starrer The Batman to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 27, 2022

Prime Video today announced the official streaming premiere of The Batman (2022), written and directed by Matt Reeves and produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark. Fans of the caped crusader are in for a treat as they watch The Batman investigate the hidden dark corruption of Gotham and question his family’s involvement in it. The film is a cinematic masterpiece, bringing together spectacular performances and action sequences that leave one at the edge of their seat, along with a musical score that enhances every scene, and much more.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward as the GCPD’s Lt. James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oz/aka The Penguin.

The Batman will stream on Prime Video on July 27, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

