Spearheaded by seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) and Vartika's right hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang), season 2 of Delhi Crime delves into another challenging investigation. Will Vartika and her trusted team be able to maintain the law and order in the city by bringing these criminals to task?

This season will see Vartika and her team maneuver through complex situations both personally and professionally as a heinous crime takes center stage. The first look of Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang were unveiled on Friday along with the premiere announcement.

Along with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their powerful roles. The new season of Delhi Crime arrives on August 26, 2022 on Netflix.



