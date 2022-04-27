Warner Bros has announced the sequel to their hit film, The Batman and Robert Pattinson will reportedly reprise his role as the caped crusader in the sequel written and directed by Matt Reeves.

Robert Pattinson to return for Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel

According to Variety, Warner Bros. revealed its plans for another caped crusader story during its Tuesday evening presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners. The Batman director Matt Reeves was on hand to announce the news that he will write and direct the follow-up, but he did not provide any details about what the movie will entail.

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2," Warner Bros movie chief Toby Emmerich said during the presentation. The Batman, a gritty detective-noir superhero adventure which debuted in March, is currently the highest grossing movie of the year.

During the CinemaCon event, Matt Reeves made a brief appearance as he spoke about the sequel and also thanked fans for the amazing response received for the first one. Speaking about The Batman's next chapter, he said, "This is thrilling for me," and further added that he is "excited" to jump back into the world for the sequel as per Entertainment Weekly. Reeves is also attached to two new spinoff series being developed for HBO Max, one focused on Arkham Asylum and the Gotham City Police Department, and the other giving the spotlight to Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman depicted Bruce Wayne in his earlier years and takes place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne acting as the Dark Knight when he was still learning how to be a superhero in Gotham. In his pursuit of justice, the youthful Dark Knight uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the maniacal killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). A post-credits sequence with Barry Keoghan as the Joker was also included in the film, although it's unclear whether that plot will be continued in the planned sequel. The star-studded cast also included Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime-lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

