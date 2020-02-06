Days after he was hospitalized in Delhi, actor Rishi Kapoor has now been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Reportedly, the actor has a viral fever and was admitted on Tuesday, the same day he tweeted that he is back home and doing fine.

The reports further state that Rishi Kapoor's health is stable and nothing to worry about. Pictures of actor Ranbir Kapoor visiting his father wearing a mask in the hospital have also surfaced on the internet.

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September last year after being treated for cancer in the USA for a year. When the actor got admitted to a Delhi hospital, fans wondered if it was a relapse. However, Rishi dismissed the reports and said that it was the Delhi pollution that got him.

On Tuesday, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020



Continuing the same Twitter thread, he said, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.”

