5 Seconds of Summer announce new album Calm releasing on March 27, release new track ‘No Shame’

ByMonica Yadav

5 Seconds of Summer, Australian pop-rock band, has announced their new album is titled 'Calm' that arrives on March 27, 2020. The group took to their social media to announce the release date along with the unveiling of the cover art. The new art features all members, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin.

5 Seconds of Summer announce new album Calm releasing on March 27, release new track 'No Shame'

The group released a new track 'No Shame' from the upcoming album and album trailer. This is also the name of their upcoming tour which 5SOS announced a week ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

C A L M // 3.27.20 // PRE-ORDER/PRE-SAVE NOW // LINK IN BIO

A post shared by 5 Seconds of Summer (@5sos) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NO SHAME // Link in story

A post shared by 5 Seconds of Summer (@5sos) on

Along with the album trailer which is very exciting for the fans, the group also released the tracklist.

1. Red Desert
2. No Shame
3. Old Me
4. Easier
5. Teeth
6. Wildflower
7. Best Years
8. Not In The Same Way
9. Lover Of Mine
10. Thin White Lies
11. Lonely Heart
12. High

The tracks 'Easier', 'Teeth' and 'Red Desert' are already out.

Are y'all excited to listen to their new music and see them on tour? Let us know.

