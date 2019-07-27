Richa Chadha takes a break from shoot schedule of Inside Edge 2 to wrap up her autobiography

The multi-talented actress Richa Chadha has delved into several work-related areas, including writing, directing or even singing. Being one of the most versatile actresses of the current contemporary era, Richa also recently turned producer and director for her own short film and backed another friends project. After exploring these verticals Richa has now set to make debut as an author officially by writing a book for one of the most popular publishing houses in India.

There have been many actors in Bollywood who have turned authors but Richa would be the first actor who turned author at a very young age and during the peak of her career. Though writing a book wasn’t easy for her while she was busy shooting for multiple projects back to back. Richa literally juggled her work and writing her book as per the scheduled timeline. However, she had to pause her shoot schedules and take a break from her shoots to be committed to her book in order to complete it on time.

The book is now officially completed and set to be published and distributed by Penguin. The book will have Richa’s real-life experiences in the form of full-length stories about a variety of topic including her personal experiences growing up in front lo the camera to her off-screen experiences amongst several such topics. Richa has been working on the book for over a year amid her manic schedule. It was an emotionally pleasant ride for her as it reopened many real-life experiences of her while jotting down the chapters. She removed time between her shoots, even during shooting between takes and even during her travels.

Speaking about it, Richa said, “I say this every time but I’m lucky that I’m busy with multiple things. That’s what keeps me going. And I’m a creative soul who thrives on self-expression. I enjoy writing, I’d be writing even if I was a carpenter or a photographer. Writing a book is challenging because, for many years, I didn’t want people to know the inner workings of my mind. Dabbling in so many shoots and projects simultaneously can be exhausting. So I knew I was on a deadline and I realized that I need some peace and quiet. I was already more than halfway through it but I had to concentrate to the point that I am thinking about this daily. So taking a break from the shoot was essential and I shut myself out and worked in peaceful isolation to complete the book.”.