Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.07.2019 | 3:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reaches out to Mumbai police on Twitter after she receives obscene messages

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The celebrities receive messages from the trolls on social media on a daily basis and most of the times, they choose to ignore them. While the fans can’t stop praising their celebrities on their latest tweet or Instagram post, there are some who criticize them for no reason in particular. While this bullying behavior is appalling, there are some who send obscene messages on Facebook.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reaches out to Mumbai police on Twitter after she receives obscene messages

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is the latest victim to receive such vulgar messages on Facebook. She reached out to Mumbai Police on Twitter and tweeted, “When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1 @MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook !” While the situation is ironical since the person messaging her works in National Crime Prevention Council, according to his bio, the social media handle of Mumbai Police ensured her that this matter will be looked in to.

She further replied to them saying, “Thank you for prompt response. I wanted to bring it to ur notice thats all and i am not under any threat. If they can message me like this imagine the plight of young vulnerable girls on social media”

Take a look at her tweet.

We surely hope that the Mumbai Police will look in to this matter.

Also Read: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi & Swara Bhaskar engage in a Twitter war over Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Rahul Bose - JW Marriott Case: Taxation…

Karan Johar to produce the Hindi remake of…

Priyanka Chopra gets massively trolled for…

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after…

Assam Floods: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1…

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification