Stand-up comic and late-night show host Trevor Noah won't be coming to India anytime soon. The comedian was supposed to bring his Loud and Clear tour to India in April but it has now been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He was scheduled to perform in New Delhi and Mumbai during his maiden tour.

A few days ago, Trevor Noah took to Instagram to postpone all of the dates of the tour. "In support of the World Health Organisation’s efforts to inform and help individual communities slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month. By reducing large gatherings we can help flatten the curve of any possible outbreaks to keep it manageable within our communities. All postponed dates will be rescheduled and new show info will be posted to my website as it comes in. Looking [forward] to seeing you all on a happier and healthier note."

Now, his global team has released an official statement announcing the postponement of the tour has been released. "Due to the recent travel advisories and health concerns on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah's 'Loud & Clear' show in India will be postponed to a later date. Our highest priority remains the safety of our customers, partners and everyone who has been working on the shows. We are actively working on rescheduled dates for the show and will announce more information at the earliest through BookMyShow's official customer channels," the statement read.

Now, we wait for the new dates of his tour!