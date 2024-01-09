Morphy Richards, India’s leading premium lifestyle home appliances brand, has announced an exciting winter campaign with the adorable Bollywood duo - Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The digital film, titled 'Date from Home,' aims to redefine winter experiences by highlighting Morphy Richards’ latest smart and innovative Zero Oil Radiator Heater Range as the perfect companions for creating cosy moments indoors. This is a unique room heater equipped with breath-easy technology and is an industry- first feature, which is what makes this product a must buy this winter season.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give us a glimpse of their ‘perfect winter date’ in this commercial for Morphy Richards

Speaking about the campaign film, it is a 90 -second DVC, which features the beloved celebrity couple - Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal - focusing on the concept of enjoying romantic dates from the comfort of your home during the chilly winter months when your partner doesn’t want to step out. In the film, while Richa wants to step out for an evening with her husband, Ali says he e doesn’t feel like going out because it’s really cold outside and there’s a lot of traffic and pollution. Rather than getting upset, Richa mentions that there’s “no need to get angry” as she has a 3-step guide to enjoying a romantic date at home and the perfect solution to stay in – the Morphy Richards' smart range of Zero Oil Radiators.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Consumer Products Business at Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, “Morphy Richards is an iconic British brand known for offering premium lifestyle appliances that add happiness to everyday life. With the onset of winter, the smart range of Thermocore XR Zero Oil Radiators serves as the ideal partner. This unique range utilises no oil, enabling 25% faster heating – an industry first feature. We are delighted to collaborate with Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who embody the spirit of happiness and warmth which is perfect for our campaign. We’re confident that consumers will relate to the film and will depend on the brand to transform their living space into a cosy retreat.”

As the winter season continues, the new Morphy Richards room heater range helps Indian consumers to create memories while staying indoors.

