Makers have also unveiled a glimpse the ‘jaw-dropping’ action and ‘mind-blowing’ visuals which will be a part of the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers reveal that the Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer is shot in 4 countries and 15 cities across the world

Although the title of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan immediately takes us back to the 1998 Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer, let us tell you that the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has no resemblance with its predecessor. However, what Pooja Entertainment continues to promise is that it will be a treat for action lovers. Furthermore, as the team gears up for the release this year, they have been dropping some tidbits on social media which has garnered ample attention and the recent one doing the rounds is that it has been shot in multiple countries and cities across the world.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers reveal that the Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer is shot in 4 countries and 15 cities across the world

Producers Pooja Entertainment of Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani have shared a recent social media post revealing that the film has been shot in 15 different cities in four different countries. Furthermore, to garner more anticipation, they have also unveiled a few snapshots from the edit room which features the intense and power packed sequences one can expect from the action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the movie.

They dropped a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “#BMCMTeaser - Get ready for a crazy ride with mind-blowing visuals and jaw-dropping action choreography... The film has been shot in 4 different countries and 15 world cities. @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @PrithviOfficial @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @AAZFILMZ”.



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Reports have it that Sonakshi Sinha is also a part of the film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is expected to be a high-octane action drama which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and it is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff kick off the New Year with the first look from their action extravaganza

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.