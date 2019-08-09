Bollywood Hungama
Richa Chadda lashes out at ‘Crocodile Tears’ for Sushma Swaraj

BySubhash K. Jha

Actress Richa Chadda is not happy with all the condolences pouring in for the premature demise of former I & B minister Sushma Swaraj. Speaking to this writer Richa says, “I think people should stop shedding crocodile tears on her demise. I see people eulogizing her, and from the same lot of people, not one had the decency to condemn the abuse she faced at the hands of bought right wing IT cell.”

The feisty actor soon to appear in the bio-pic on the controversial Malayalam actor Shakeela says, “It’s all good to praise her when she’s gone but you tolerated her abusers when she was alive. Human beings that don’t have a spine start resembling insects, slimy, weak, crawling everywhere, grovelling.”

Richa’s admiration for Ms Swaraj shines through her anger. “Sushmaji bravely re-tweeted all the abuse. She was strong, decent, and civil even with people who disagreed with her. She was a woman, a senior citizen and a cabinet minister, and that didn’t stop her from being ‘taught a lesson’ by trollers. Just goes to show how hate-filled people are, how hypocritical.”

Richa has a sharp rebuke for professional trollers. “My condolences to her family. Sushmaji, you know who stood by you and who didn’t.”

Also Read: Richa Chadha takes a break from shoot schedule of Inside Edge 2 to wrap up her autobiography

