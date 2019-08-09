BREAKING: Jio Studios on the forefront to lock RECORD DEAL for Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah

Since a decade, Eid is synonymous with Salman Khan. Barring 2013, he has come up with a release on this festival annually without fail. This year saw the release of the ambitious flick Bharat and next year, he arrives with the much awaited Inshallah. It co-stars Alia Bhatt and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom he has given memorable films like Khamoshi – The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

With such a stellar cast and brand Bhansali, Inshallah no wonder is a film to watch out for in 2020. No wonder that many studios and banners were eyeing to release or acquire this flick. A source close to the film spills the beans, “Three studios are in the race – Viacom18 Motion Pictures (which was the co-producer on Bhansali’s last film Padmaavat), Jio Studios and Jayantilal Gada’s PEN Marudhar Entertainment. However, as per the last update, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and PEN Marudhar Entertainment might back out as co-producers Sanjay Leela Bhasali and Salman Khan asked for an insane amount. But Jio Studios persisted and is trying to negotiate. The Inshallah team is open to discussions and talks are in advanced stage. If all goes well, the deal will be locked very soon.”

The source further adds, “Even if Sanjay Leela Bhasali and Salman Khan agree to bring down the price they are expecting, it’ll still be a record deal. The modalities are being worked and in the coming days, we’ll have a clear picture as to what kind of collaboration will Jio Studios bag and of course, the figure they agree upon.”

Jio Studios became quite known in Bollywood circles last year. The first film they backed in Bollywood is the horror-comedy blockbuster Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, with whom they also collaborated on this year’s successful comic caper Luka Chuppi. Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, releasing on November 22, will also be a Maddock-Jio production. Besides Bollywood, they were also a part of Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Mauli which released last year. Down South too, they have been a part of some interesting films. It is headed by the young and dynamic Aditya Bhat, who along with Jio Studios grabbed headlines in 2018 with the ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan’ ad campaign of Jio network, featuring Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: 7 facts about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt you don’t know

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection