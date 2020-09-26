Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone admits to discussing drugs on WhatsApp with Karishma Prakash

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today. During the interrogation, the actress reportedly admitted that she discussed drugs with her manager Karishma Prakash in the WhatsApp chat retrieved by the NCB.

Deepika Padukone was summoned by the NCB after they retrieved a chat where Deepika is seen asking for 'maal' to Karishma. On Friday, the NCB also said that the actress was the group admin of a WhatsApp group where drugs were discussed. Karishma Prakash and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Jaya Saha were also part of the WhatsApp group.

Meanwhile, Karishma who was questioned yesterday was summoned again on Saturday. Deepika and Karishma were made to confront each other during the questioning. Deepika Padukone's questioning is still underway.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor who were called in by the agency today are also currently being questioned.

