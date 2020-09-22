Bollywood Hungama

Hrithik Roshan donates Rs. 3 lakhs to help fulfill a 20-year old Indian ballet dancer’s dream

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan came across a fundraiser for a 20-year old Indian ballet dancer who wanted to fulfill his dream, and in the blink of an eye, Hrithik reached out and helped him achieve his dream.

Hrithik Roshan helps fulfill a 20-year old Indian ballet dancer’s dream

Kamal Singh is a 20-year old ballet dancer and a son of an e-rickshaw driver from Vikaspuri, Delhi. He is also the first Indian dancer to get admission in the prestigious English National Ballet School of London, England. But due to the shortage of funds, he was unable to procure his dream and turn it into reality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you so much @hrithikroshan @hrxfilms for supporting my student @noddy_singh_official

A post shared by Mario Fernando Aguilera (@fernandoaguileraindiaofficial) on

Kamal's teacher Fernando Guilera took to his Instagram and thanked Hrithik for his generous donation that brought him closer to achieving his goal. He shared a snapshot of the money that came in and wrote, “Thank you so much @hrithikroshan @hrxfilms for supporting my student @noddy_singh_official."

Earlier this year, the actor took to his social media handles and showered messages of appreciation and inspiration for dancer Yuvraj Singh, and called him the “smoothest airwalker” he has seen.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to re-release in the USA

