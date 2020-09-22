Senior Marathi film and theatre actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away on Tuesday. She had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago during the shooting of a new mythological show, Aai Mazi Kalubai.

The actress breathed her last in Satara where she was undergoing treatment. She was 79 at the time. The news was confirmed by Former Chief Minister of Goa, Digambar Kamat, who paid a tribute to the Goa-born actress. "Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace," Kamat tweeted.

Apart from Wabgaoankar, around 20 other members also tested positive for coronavirus. The rest of the members were home quarantined and the senior actress was the only one who was critical. Reportedly, three days ago, the actress was said to be on the path of recovery.

Reportedly, a dance group from Mumbai arrived for the shooting of a song on the sets and it is through them that the members reportedly contracted the virus.

