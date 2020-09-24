Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2020 | 6:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing adjourned for September 29; lawyer argues validity of the arrest

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are currently under judicial custody. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for their role in a drug case linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Chakraborty siblings had applied for a bail in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday which has been adjourned for September 29.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea hearing adjourned for September 29; lawyer argues validity of the arrest

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended to October 6. The bail plea was supposed to be heard by the Bombay High Court on September 23 initially, but was put off because of the rains in Mumbai. The Court started hearing her plea on Thursday.

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a 42-page petition in the court. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued in the court, “In my petition, I have said NCB has no jurisdiction. All cases to be transferred to CBI, as per SC judgement,". He argued on the validity of the arrest saying that NDPS is an Act under which CBI can investigate.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty’s bail application alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput felt his sisters were only after his money

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to…

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab…

Arjun Rampal under home quarantine after…

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash…

"I believe Payal Ghosh", says Roopa Ganguly

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification