Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are currently under judicial custody. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for their role in a drug case linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Chakraborty siblings had applied for a bail in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday which has been adjourned for September 29.

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended to October 6. The bail plea was supposed to be heard by the Bombay High Court on September 23 initially, but was put off because of the rains in Mumbai. The Court started hearing her plea on Thursday.

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a 42-page petition in the court. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued in the court, “In my petition, I have said NCB has no jurisdiction. All cases to be transferred to CBI, as per SC judgement,". He argued on the validity of the arrest saying that NDPS is an Act under which CBI can investigate.

