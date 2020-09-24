Salman Khan is known for his generosity in the industry and is considered as one of the most charitable celebrities. during the lockdown, Salman Khan ensured that packets of ration were sent out to those in need and he even transferred funds to those in the industry. During the Bigg boss 14 live press conference, Salman Khan emphasized on how the show will be providing jobs to those in the fraternity while talking to the producer of the show and the CEO of Endemol Shine, Abhishek Rege.

Salman Khan said, “The reason that I’m doing this season is that the show will provide jobs to multiple people.” He further discussed how the crew will be working in shifts but will be paid their entire salaries. The producer ensured that the crew will get paid without any pay cuts though there may not be massive increments. Considering the guidelines of shooting with the limited crew, the makers have to come up with the shifts system so that everyone’s job is secure. Being the selfless person that he is, Salman Khan on pay cuts, said, “I’m more than happy to cut my salary so that the others get paid.”

The show will be launching on October 3 and ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan are said to play an important role in the upcoming season.

