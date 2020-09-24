Salman Khan was away in Panvel at his farmhouse throughout the lockdown. The actor has continued working from the farmhouse itself to shoot for the promos of Bigg Boss 14. Today, at the live press conference, he gave a glimpse of all that he has done during the lockdown. Keeping all the guidelines in mind, during a question-answer session with Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan spoke in detail about the apprehensions of working in this environment.

Salman said, “It’s scary to be shooting nowadays. I get scared when I see someone coughing or sneezing around me, these are such trying times. I’m not worried about myself but those that are around me. I worry that I shouldn’t be the reason they contract Coronavirus. I haven’t taken as many leaves in the past 30 years that I took in the last 6 months. I used to take 10 leaves a year previously and now I had no work for the past 6 months.”

All set to greet the audience on October 3, Salman Khan introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14.

