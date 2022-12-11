The makers of director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan recently released two hot pictures of the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone from the film’s keenly-awaited song ‘Besharam Rang.’ In the first one, she was seen in a golden swimsuit while in the other she preferred the yellow colour.

REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from ‘Besharam Rang’, the song from Pathaan to be out tomorrow

And now, Yash Raj Films haver amped up the excitement for the song further by releasing a still from it featuring none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar is seen giving a carefree and confident pose in a boat while wearing a white shirt and dark goggles.

Speaking about the song, Siddharth said, “Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song ‘Besharam Rang.’ We had SRK looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera.”

On what can we expect from the song, the filmmaker added, “SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well, which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan.”

Pathaan is the fourth time that Deepika is paired opposite SRK after Om Shaanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. “His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious,” continued Siddharth. “They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters. And this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow!”

Also starring John Abraham in a pivotal role, Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2022 while the song, ‘Besharam Rang’ will be out tomorrow at 11 am.

