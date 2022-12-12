Earlier last week, it was reported that Luv Ranjan is gearing up to announce the title of his next film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor with a special video before December 16. The report also read that the special title announcement video will be attached to the prints of Avatar in cinema halls across India. And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got the date of this video launch.

According to a source close to the development, Luv Ranjan will surprise the audience with a title announcement on December 14. "Yes, the wait is finally over. Luv Ranjan will announce the title of his much-awaited film with a special quirky video on December 14. It's going to be a digital launch for this video, and the same will be played in multiplexes all across from December 16,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The title has been kept under wraps and all the sources close to Luv Ranjan and Ranbir Kapoor are refusing to utter a word about the title. “It’s a quirky title and they want to announce it in their own way. It’s best to respect the secrecy,” the source told us, and quick to inform that both Ranbir and Shraddha will feature in the video announcement video.

The Luv Ranjan directed film is set for a Holi 2023 opening and the makers are expecting it to set the box office on fire. The music by Pritam is said to be one of the major highlights of the film, side by side the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha, who are sharing the screen space for the first time.

