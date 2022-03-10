The recently released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, had been an exciting project even since it was announced. After all, it marked blockbuster director Sanjay Leela Bhansali joining hands with one of the most popular actresses, Alia Bhatt. Soon, the hype increased as it came to light that Ajay Devgn will make a special appearance in this film. Meanwhile, reports emerged that even Emraan Hashmi has a special appearance. Both these actors had previously collaborated on the gangster thriller, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010). Their chemistry was much appreciated. Hence, fans were looking forward to seeing both of them in a similar space, since Gangubai Kathiawadi, like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, also has a connection to the Mumbai underworld in the bygone era.

However, it soon became clear that Emraan is not a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was also believed that he was not even offered the film. Some speculated that Ajay replaced Emraan.

Bollywood Hungama has found out that Ajay has not come in place of Emraan Hashmi. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Emraan Hashmi was offered the part of Ramneek in the film. He’s the boyfriend of Ganga (Alia Bhatt) in Kathiawad. He’s the one who tricks her into running with him to Bombay so that he can help her become a film heroine. He even smartly convinces Ganga not to inform her parents that she’s heading to Bombay. Once they reach the city of dreams, Ramneek sells Ganga at the brothel of Sheela (Seema Pahwa) for Rs. 1000.”

The source continued, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali felt that Emraan Hashmi would have been apt for the part as he has done grey and slightly negative roles in the past. Also, it would have added to the star power of the movie. However, Emraan turned down the film after showing interest. The reason is not known.”

Varun Kapoor, known for playing roles in famous television shows like 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur' and 'Saraswatichandra', then stepped in.

According to unconfirmed reports in 2020, even Kartik Aaryan was offered this special appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to the speculations, he declined the part as he was not in favour of doing a negative role at this stage of his career.

