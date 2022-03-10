In January this year, it was announced that actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The film, titled Selfiee, is jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Magic Frame, and Prithviraj Productions. On Friday, the team started the shoot of the film.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee goes on floors

On day one, actor Emraan Hashmi shared a selfie from his car announcing the start of the shoot. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, will start the shoot for Selfiee from March 19.



This is the first time that Emraan and Akshay will be seen sharing screen. Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. While Akshay will be reprising the role of a superstar essayed by Prithviraj, Emraan will be seen as a Motor vehicle inspector which was essayed by Suraj in the original.

The plot of Driving Licence follows the story of a cop and a superstar. The cop is a fan of the star, but the two end up at loggerheads when the star denies taking a picture with the cop and his family.

