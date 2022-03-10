Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen on the big screen in an action-packed avatar in the film Om: The Battle Within. The film directed by Kapil Verma has Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. On Friday, the makers announced that the film will be released on July 1, 2022.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Om: The Battle Within to hit the screens on July 1, 2022

Making the announcement, the makers also dropped a new poster featuring Aditya Roy Kapur. In the poster, the actor can be seen operating a heavy machine gun while flaunting his ripped body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur



The film was announced in December 2020 and is now all set to release on the big screen. For the film, Aditya trained in Kung fu, Tai Chi and handling assault weapons for four months. Producer Khan had also booked a dance rehearsal hall in Bandra where Aditya would train for two hours everyday with his three instructors- two of whom would train him in martial arts and one for cardio and stretches. The team also hired a chef for the star of the film so that he achieves the desired body for his character.

OM: The Battle Within is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Ahmed Khan.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur begins the Sri Lanka schedule of The Night Manager remake

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.