Me Too: Fatima Sana Shaikh does not want to share her sexual harassment story, fears of being judged

The #MeToo movement took down many big names from different industries. As women came forward to tell their sexual harassment stories, it reached the Indian film industry where many have been accused of sexual harassment, abuse and misconduct. The names that came into headlines were that of Nana Patekar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath to name a few. While many bravely came forward with their stories, Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is hesitant of sharing her story. The actress recently said that she does not want to expose that side of her life. She is dealing with it and speaking about it to close people.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said that just like she won’t judge the people who had shared their stories, the actress expects not to be judged for sharing her story as well. Talking about the #MeToo movement and how people are not scared, Fatima added that the sexual predators are now scared of being publicly shamed and shunned by the industry. She added that for years, an assault was normalized to an n extent when women had accepted abuse something that was normal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, on the work front, was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which tanked at the box office. Talking about the failure, the actress said that they were all disturbed as they worked on it for one and half year. When asked if she regretted doing the film, she said she does not consider a setback in her career.