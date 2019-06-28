Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.06.2019

REVEALED: Plot details of Kiara Advani’s Guilty

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kiara Advani is all set and raring to go as her movie Kabir Singh is breaking box office records every day. Next up, she will be seen in Netflix special Guilty. This week, her look was out and Karan Johar announced this project. Kiara’s hipster look was a departure from her original glam, girl next door self and she impressed her fans and how!

REVEALED Plot details of Kiara Advani’s Guilty

Kiara will be playing a woman whose boyfriend gets accused of a heinous crime. She believes her boyfriend first but then there are lot of layers of his character and the plot unfolds in a dramatic fashion, causing her to question everything.

Kiara has a kitty of projects in her hand right now starting from Indoo Ki Jawani, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershah, among others.

Also Read: After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani returns to Netflix with Karan Johar’s production titled Guilty

