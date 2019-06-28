Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series acquires the music rights of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3

T-Series, which is the world’s No.1 YouTube channel with more than 100 million subscribers and is the most viewed channel with more than 74 billion views, has a maximum content base of music they make or acquire. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series as a music label just acquired the music rights of Salman Khan – Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Dheva and produced by SKF and Arbaaz Khan Films, this is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise.

Bhushan Kumar has always come on board as a music label for Salman Khan’s films like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Kick, Wanted, Tere Naam, Bodyguard, Jai Ho, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. They both have collaborated for T-Series produced movies like Ready and the recently released Bharat. After marketing the music of the first two installments of the action drama – Dabangg, Bhushan Kumar announced he is acquiring the music of the third installment as well.

Bhushan Kumar on this music acquisition says, “Salman and I go way back and it is with great ease that we work with each other now. With so many years of association, acquiring Dabangg 3 music was a blind yes. The music of the film will be massy, commercial and definite hit.”

Dabangg 3, which is currently being shot stars Salman, Sonakshi, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Sudeep and Pramod Khanna and has music composed by Sajid-Wajid. The movie will hit theatres on 20th December, 2019.

