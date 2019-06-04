Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.06.2019 | 10:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra loses Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Salman Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Although Priyanka Chopra was very keen to work with Sanjay Bhansali again after Bajirao Mastani she has just lost the chance to do so. The reason, in two words, is Salman Khan. The minute he was signed as the lead for Bhansali’s next, Priyanka was out of the reckoning.

Priyanka Chopra loses Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Salman Khan

By now everyone who subscribes to tinsel tattle knows the rather ugly history that Priyanka shares with the Khan superstar. For years after David Dhawan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salman refused to work with Priyanka (the film’s other hero Akshay Kumar also refused to work with her, but that’s another story).

Their bridges were finally mended when Priyanka cajoled Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the Salman starrer Bharat, to cast her opposite him in the film. After much persuasion Salman agreed….only for her to walk out of the film at the last minute. Laughs one of Salman’s closest buddies, “You think Bhai will ever work with her again? Not in this life. Bhansali had to choose between Bhai and Priyanka. And the choice is a no-brainer.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif comes out in support of Bharat co-star Salman Khan over his comments on Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra responds to the criticism…

Priyanka Chopra cites RACISM as the reason…

REVEALED: Details of Sudeep – Salman Khan’s…

Ali Abbas Zafar clarifies on Salman Khan's…

After Shah Rukh Khan, it’s Varun Dhawan for…

All eyes on Bharat

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification