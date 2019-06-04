Priyanka Chopra cites RACISM as the reason Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle is being treated unfairly in media

Priyanka Chopra and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who met at Elle magazine event years ago, have known to be close friends for years. Their close friendship was the reason Priyanka was invited to the royal wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry. The actress has always spoken highly of her and what she stands for. Priyanka is also the latest celebrity to defend Meghan Markle who has received a lot of negative coverage in British media.

“For sure, 100 percent,” Priyanka said when asked whether racism was the factor behind the negative press. “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [when she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick,” she told UK’s Sunday Times.

Priyanka Chopra said that ever since her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has only used her platform for good. “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle,” she added.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle got married in the same year. While Meghan tied the knot to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, Priyanka Chopra got hitched on December 1 to Nick Jonas.