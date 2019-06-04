Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.06.2019 | 10:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra cites RACISM as the reason Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle is being treated unfairly in media

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who met at Elle magazine event years ago, have known to be close friends for years. Their close friendship was the reason Priyanka was invited to the royal wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry. The actress has always spoken highly of her and what she stands for. Priyanka is also the latest celebrity to defend Meghan Markle who has received a lot of negative coverage in British media.

Priyanka Chopra cites RACISM as the reason Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle is being treated unfairly in media

“For sure, 100 percent,” Priyanka said when asked whether racism was the factor behind the negative press. “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [when she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick,” she told UK’s Sunday Times.

Priyanka Chopra said that ever since her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has only used her platform for good. “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle,” she added.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle got married in the same year. While Meghan tied the knot to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, Priyanka Chopra got hitched on December 1 to Nick Jonas.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra has her eye on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s job, wants Nick Jonas to run for the president

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra responds to the criticism…

Priyanka Chopra loses Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Ali Abbas Zafar clarifies on Salman Khan's…

Katrina Kaif comes out in support of Bharat…

Priyanka Chopra bags the title of NO.1…

Salman Khan gets unexpected competition from…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification