Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.02.2019 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

REVEALED! Deepika Padukone’s look details from Chhapaak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is one helluva wonder woman when she transforms on screen. After STUNNING us with her on screen Queen act, she will now play the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. In addition to playing an acid survivor she also is co-producing the film and therefore she has been giving attention to minute details. It is reported that Deepika will have not one but three looks very different from each other for the film. The first is of course before the acid attack, the second one is soon after the attack and the last one is similar to how Laxmi looks in real life now. DP is busy with the prep and look tests. The movie will roll by May. In addition to this, she will also meet and spend some time with Laxmi to get into the intricacies of her character. The film stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika Padukone. Aren’t you curious to see DP in a never before seen avatar?

Deepika has been on a high since Padmaavat last year but she took her time to give her nod to projects. She was to a film with Irrfan Khan for Vishal Bhardwaj but the project was indefinitely delated because Khan was diagnosed with a serious ailment. DP was to play a gangster in the flick. Later on, she signed Meghna’s Chhapaak. Given the choice of her films, it is clear that she only wants titular roles from now on and will not settle in for anything else than that. DP has had back to back hits with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and beau Ranveer Singh and has grown from strength to strength as an actor.

In her personal life, she has been enjoying marital bliss with husband Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to go on floors in MAY

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next with Salman…

Takht: Kareena Kapoor Khan LEAKS her role…

REVEALED! Details about Bhumi Pednekar’s…

Did you know the original lyrics of ‘Apna…

Box Office: Total Dhamaal beats Manikarnika,…

Box Office: Gully Boy does well amongst…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification