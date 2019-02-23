EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to go on floors in MAY

Deepika Padukone who is considered numero uno, currently, amongst the leading Bollywood ladies is all set to impress us with her portrayal of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor. She has teamed up with director Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame to star in this inspiring biopic. Vikrant Massey has been roped in for the project and DP is not just playing the lead role but also co-producing the movie. Therefore, she has been minutely involved in every process of this much awaited film. While the prep for this project is already on, an inside source told us that the makers have finally confirmed the date when they actually start shooting. Chhapaak will go on floors in May. Just a few days ago, Meghana had shared a cryptic message on Instagram announcing that the movie will go on the floors soon. Now, we know when.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 too will go on floors by May. Looks like both Deepika and Ranveer dive into work May onwards. Though Ranveer has come out with two blockbusters: Simmba and Gully Boy, it has been a while since we have seen Deepika Padukone on the big screen. Padmaavat which released last year was her last film. She had signed a gangster biopic meanwhile but it got delayed because her co-star Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a serious disease.

After building her career from strength to strength, it is seen that Deepika is now carefully curating the roles she wants to play and why not! Stay tuned for more updates on this flick.

Also Read: CHHAPAAK: Deepika Padukone busy in pre-production process with Meghna Gulzar, to start shooting soon