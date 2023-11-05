The festive season is in full swing, and Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, is all set to illuminate the city of dreams with his highly anticipated Diwali party. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that tonight, the fashion maestro opens the doors of his luxurious residence to welcome an elite guest list of top Bollywood celebrities, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and grandeur.

Manish Malhotra to host Diwali party tonight at his residence; top Bollywood celebs to attend

The event, eagerly awaited by both the film industry and fashion enthusiasts, will be a showcase of impeccable style, heartfelt camaraderie, and the traditional splendour of the festival of lights. Manish Malhotra, known for his exquisite designs and sartorial choices, has carved a niche for himself in the world of fashion and is equally celebrated for his incredible hosting skills.

Coming to the professional front, Manish recently announced the second project of his production banner, titled Bun Tikki. The upcoming film will star Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi and will be helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Interestingly, it will also mark the return of veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

While making the announcement of the same, Malhotra wrote, “It’s gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate @stage5production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed by @farazarifansari and starring with them is the Uber talented @abhaydeol.. shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film .. Cast, crew all of us.. @stage5production and @officialjiostudios (sic),” in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

