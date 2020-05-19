Bollywood Hungama

Reese Witherspoon to return as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor to write script

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
It's confirmed! Actor Reese Witherspoon is set to return for the third installment of Legally Blonde. Actor-writer-producer Mindy Kaling will collaborate with Brooklyn Nine Nine's writer-producer Dan Goor to pen the script for Legally Blonde 3.

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Reese will reprise the role of Elle Woods. "Witherspoon's banner Hello Sunshine and the company's head of television and film Lauren Neustadter, along with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel of Platt Productions. will produce the film," the report stated.

Back in 2018, Reese Witherspoon had confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 was in works. Legally Blonde released in 2001 and focused on Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a fashionable sorority queen is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school, while she is there, she figures out that there is more to her than just looks.

In 2013, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde released. Taking Elle's story forward, she heads to Washington, D.C. to join the staff of a Representative in order to pass a bill to ban animal testing.

